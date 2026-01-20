× Expand Muddy Princess Muddy Princess

Muddy Princess 5K Run in Glencoe

5k obstacle mud run for women. You don’t have to be Wonder Woman to join Muddy Princess. This is a fun run, not a competition!

We want you to experience a girl power, female bonding, memory making day out for all you fabulous ladies.

Enjoy the challenge with people you love and embrace the power of women working together to overcome our obstacles.

For more information visit endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=96126503&i=8c57653d-85d7-4b13-a00c-dd4727d89d35