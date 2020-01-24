Muhammad Ali Center Daughters of Greatness: Diane Porter

Throughout the year, the Daughters of Greatness breakfast series features prominent women engaged in social philanthropy, activism, and pursuits of justice to share their stories with the Louisville community. The Daughters of Greatness series provides a place for dialogue and discussion on current issues of justice, community engagement, and social movements within the Louisville area and beyond.

Diane Porter was appointed by former Kentucky Education Commissioner Terry Holliday to the Jefferson County Board of Education (JCBE) in June 2010. She was elected to serve District 1 in November 2010.

She is a graduate of the Louisville Public School System and the University of Louisville (UofL). Her professional public education experience is vast, having served for nearly 40 years as a teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal, principal, and central office administrator. She retired in October 2009 as director of Career/Workforce Education and the district's School-to-Career Program. Porter has also been a JCPS parent, as her daughter is a JCPS graduate.

The Daughters of Greatness event will begin with a hot breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program will follow from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Tickets are $20 for Ali Center members, $25 for non-members, and $200 for a table of 10. Seating is limited.

