Muhammad Ali Center Welcomes Veronika Scott

The Muhammad Ali Center is proud to announce that Veronika Scott will present at the Center’s Daughters of Greatness program on Friday, April 19th at 8:30 a.m.

Throughout the year, the Daughters of Greatness breakfast series features prominent women engaged in social philanthropy, activism, and pursuits of justice to share their stories with the Louisville community. The Daughters of Greatness series provides a place for dialogue and discussion on current issues of justice, community engagement, and social movements within the Louisville area and beyond.

Veronika Scott is the founder of ‘The Empowerment Plan’, a Detroit-based social enterprise that was built around a single idea: to design a coat that transforms into a sleeping bag for homeless people. That idea has now transformed into a system of empowerment that creates jobs to permanently lift people out of poverty. The production staff, which is composed of previously homeless women and men, has proven that ‘The Empowerment Plan’ is radically changing workforce development. Each employee is paid to learn how to produce the coat, employed full time, and is also provided with supplemental education programming. This opportunity gives employees a chance to earn a stable income, find secure housing, and gain back independence for themselves and their families.

Veronika was awarded the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award’s Six Core Principle Award for Giving in 2015. She is the youngest recipient of the JFK New Frontier Award and received an honorary doctorate from Johnson State College. She is a winner of the IDEA Gold Award, the Diane von Furstenberg People’s Voice Award, and has been named one of Forbes 30 Under 30, Chronicle of Philanthropy’s 40 Under 40, and CNN’s 10 Visionary Women. Her organization’s story has been told at the World Summit on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit and on other platforms across the globe. It is supported and promoted by the likes of Oprah, Madonna, and Warren Buffet.

The Daughters of Greatness event will begin with a hot breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and the program will follow from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Tickets are $20 for Ali Center members, $25 for non-members, and $200 for a table of 10. Seating is limited.

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

For more information call 502- 992-5340 or visit alicenter.org