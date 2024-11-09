Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards were created in 2013 as a way to publicly recognize and celebrate the greatness of people from around the world.

This annual fundraising gala honors people who are making significant contributions toward securing peace, social justice, human rights, and/or social capital in their communities and on a global basis.

Each year, the Ali Center pays tribute to a number of high profile “seasoned humanitarians” who are named as Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awardees.

In addition, we honor six young adults, age 30 and under, who are serving as advocates, activists, and role models in ways that are ultimately transforming communities and bringing about positive change in the world. Each of these six winners are recognized for one of Muhammad Ali’s Six Core Principles: Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality.

Proceeds raised during the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards support educational initiatives, community programming, and on-site exhibitions.

For more information call 502- 992-5340 or visit alicenter.org