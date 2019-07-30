Multi-Platinum Music Mogul Finis “KY” White

For the past 10 years, the pop charts have been dominated by hip-hop artists like 2 Chainz, Drake and Lil Wayne. While you have almost certainly heard those names before, you probably haven't heard of the sound engineer who made some of their biggest hits possible. Finis "KY" White will share his journey from living in his SUV in Lexington to the top of the charts on Tuesday, July 30 at the Kentucky Center in a conversation with WFPK's Sean Cannon. Regardless of your taste in music, his story about the relentless pursuit of his dream is not to be missed.

Tickets on sale now through The Kentucky Center Ticket Service online, by phone (584-7777), and at Drive-Thru (M-F, 11 am - 6 pm)

Tickets $25.00 || Student tickets $15.00 are available in person or over the phone.

For more information call 502-584-7777