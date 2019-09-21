Multicultural Showcase at Morehead State University

Morehead State University will host a Multicultural Showcase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Adron Doran University Center (ADUC). The day is designed to provide prospective students with the opportunity to immerse themselves in various cultures while celebrating the diverse groups represented at MSU, in our county, our service region and the state.

While on campus, students will learn more about the academic disciplines, resources, services and unique cultures on our campus all while celebrating our diversity collectively. Students can enjoy food and educational activities. There will also be a student panel discussion so prospective students will have the opportunity to hear directly from current MSU students about a wide variety of topics, including student groups and organizations, participation in campus events and overall personal experiences at MSU.

“Our goal with the showcase is to make it convenient to get answers to questions about starting college by bringing deans, department chairs and faculty from our academic programs – as well as staff from admissions, financial aid, housing and many more services – together in one place,” said Holly Pollock, director of undergraduate admissions for the Office of Enrollment Services. “University representatives and current students will welcome prospective students and their families, answer questions, lead campus tours and share information concerning college life.”

For more information on the event, contact Jamie Phipps, enrollment services counselor, at japhipps@moreheadstate.edu.

For more information call (606) 783-2000 visit moreheadstate.edu/openhouse