Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic
Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
Celery Jones and Sharon S. Ross
This exhibit was born from a deep desire for the freedom that variety offers; freedom from the idea that artists must adhere to one style, freedom to stretch daydreams across an array of surfaces, and freedom for the viewer to question his or her own perception of each piece.
Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM
Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM
The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401
For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org
