Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic

to Google Calendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Celery Jones and Sharon S. Ross

This exhibit was born from a deep desire for the freedom that variety offers; freedom from the idea that artists must adhere to one style, freedom to stretch daydreams across an array of surfaces, and freedom for the viewer to question his or her own perception of each piece.

Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM

Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM

The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org

Info

Artists Attic 401 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions
859.254.5501
to Google Calendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic - 2019-07-01 00:00:00