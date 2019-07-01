Multifarious Exhibit at Artists Attic

Celery Jones and Sharon S. Ross

This exhibit was born from a deep desire for the freedom that variety offers; freedom from the idea that artists must adhere to one style, freedom to stretch daydreams across an array of surfaces, and freedom for the viewer to question his or her own perception of each piece.

Monday-Thursday, 10AM-5PM

Friday-Saturday, 11AM-5PM

The Artists' Attic | 401 W Main St, Ste 401

For more information call 859.254.5501 or visit theartistsattic.org