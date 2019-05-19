Multiplicity of Movement at The Paramount Arts Center

The Ashland Youth Ballet will re-stage commissioned works from the past three decades with new and invigorated works choreographed by former dancers and master teachers/free-lance choreographers.

A diverse and varied program offers classical and neo-classical ballet corps and solo variation, African dance, modern, musical theater, and jazz. Pre-show reception to meet the dancers and celebrate with the Ashland Youth Ballet and community is planned. Tickets on sale beginning May 1 through AYB members. 606.324.0007

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com