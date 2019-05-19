Multiplicity of Movement at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Multiplicity of Movement at The Paramount Arts Center

The Ashland Youth Ballet will re-stage commissioned works from the past three decades with new and invigorated works choreographed by former dancers and master teachers/free-lance choreographers.

A diverse and varied program offers classical and neo-classical ballet corps and solo variation, African dance, modern, musical theater, and jazz. Pre-show reception to meet the dancers and celebrate with the Ashland Youth Ballet and community is planned. Tickets on sale beginning May 1 through AYB members. 606.324.0007

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
