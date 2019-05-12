Mum's Day at The Garden at WKBT

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Mum's Day at The Garden at WKBT

Join us for Mum's Day at The Garden. Bring your Mum for a peaceful visit to explore our themed gardens. The scenery will be colorful and a great backdrop to take a couple of photos. Visit our website or Facebook page to see the developing details. We hope to add a special touch for a Mum's day treat.

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
