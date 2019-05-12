Mum's Day at The Garden at WKBT

Join us for Mum's Day at The Garden. Bring your Mum for a peaceful visit to explore our themed gardens. The scenery will be colorful and a great backdrop to take a couple of photos. Visit our website or Facebook page to see the developing details. We hope to add a special touch for a Mum's day treat.

For more information call (270) 993-1234 or visit wkbg.org