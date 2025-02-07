Murder Mystery Dinner Experience at Market House Theatre

It’s May 2005 in New York City, and Trickem, Billum & Steel (TB&S) is in chaos. While the senior partner temporarily takes over the reception area during office renovations, a shocking discovery is made: a long-forgotten legal file implicating malpractice and indiscretions. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, a will reading reveals unexpected twists—and murder!

Adapted by Chip Bohle from A Murder Most Legal by Roger Lee, this thrilling dinner theatre event is directed by Chip Bohle and stars Stacy Walker, Hannah Saad, Paula Weitlauf, Aspyn Burnett, Sonny Dougherty-Schreiner, Jared Street, Chris Burnett, and Scott Dossett.

Tickets: $50 (includes dinner & show). A cash bar will be available.

Don’t miss this evening of suspense, surprises, and delicious food!

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org