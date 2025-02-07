Murder Mystery Dinner Experience at Market House Theatre
to
Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Murder Mystery Dinner Experience at Market House Theatre
It’s May 2005 in New York City, and Trickem, Billum & Steel (TB&S) is in chaos. While the senior partner temporarily takes over the reception area during office renovations, a shocking discovery is made: a long-forgotten legal file implicating malpractice and indiscretions. As secrets unravel and tensions rise, a will reading reveals unexpected twists—and murder!
Adapted by Chip Bohle from A Murder Most Legal by Roger Lee, this thrilling dinner theatre event is directed by Chip Bohle and stars Stacy Walker, Hannah Saad, Paula Weitlauf, Aspyn Burnett, Sonny Dougherty-Schreiner, Jared Street, Chris Burnett, and Scott Dossett.
Tickets: $50 (includes dinner & show). A cash bar will be available.
Don’t miss this evening of suspense, surprises, and delicious food!
For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org