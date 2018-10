Murder Mystery Dinner Theater in Augusta

The Girls are back!!

Join us for an irreverent murder mystery accompanied by a 3 course dinner. Cash Bar. There will be loads of laughs and a little bit of murder.

Ages 21+

Doors open at 5PM for Cocktails, Show starts at 6PM

$35 per ticket per-purchased. $40 at the door.

Facebook: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, hosted by Experience Augusta KY

For more information call (606) 756-2183 or visit augustaky.com