Murder Mystery Dinner at the CastlePost

Ever wonder if there has been a murder at The Castle? Join us DECEMBER 10 to see if you can figure out who the killer is. Bluegrass Mystery Theatre will perform the show which will be accompanied by a delicious buffet fit for a king! Tickets are $75 with very limited numbers. If you're interested in staying the night in the castle, book your room via the website.

For more information visit thekentuckycastle.com