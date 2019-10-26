Murder Mystery at Stage Right Musical Theatre Company

Our murder mystery is back for the craziest case yet! Private eye Christopher Ides is at his lowest point, the cases have dried up, his love life is non-existent, and the pictures he enjoys at the local movie house have gotten a bit dull. Things begin to turn around for the aging detective when a string of murders at the world famous Stardom Studios thrusts him into an intricate web of deceptions, plots, and lies on the set of their latest picture. Will Ides actually make it out alive of this case or will this be the final nail in his own coffin? Stage Right Musical Theatre Company is thrilled to once again bring a blend of music, drama, comedy, and mystery to the stage with our fall murder mystery.

One Night Only!

​

Saturday Night Dinner

Performance

Doors Open with Dinner Buffet at 6:30pm

Show Starts at 7:30pm

For more information visit stagerightmtc.org