Murder and Merriment Presents Murder at the USO at The Paramount Arts Center

Thursday, January 25, 2019- 7:30pm

Featuring the Vocal Talents of: Frank Cilantra, The Monroe Sisters, Bill Hope, Julie Garland, Bing Crosley, and Esther Merman.

Tickets:

Adult- $40

Students-$25

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com