Murder and Merriment presents “The Inspectre”

October 14, 2017 – 7:30 PM

An Inn is reportedly haunted by a murderous ghost. The Inn Keeper invites Buffy Winters, Dr. Peter Winkman, Grant Wilkens, Melissa Gordon, Ted and Lorena Warren, Harry Price, and Velma Winkley to verify the presence of the Spectre. It has murderous results! Help solve the murder while enjoying a buffet dinner catered by Mary’s Catering. $40 per person includes dinner and the show. A winner will be drawn from everyone who chooses the correct killer and the winner will receive a prize.

