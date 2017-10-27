Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park

All is fair in love? Even murder? That's the question posed by this light and funny suspense comedy about a love triangle in a Howard Johnson Motor Inn. A three scene love triangle involving a woman, her lover, and her husband. In the first scene the wife and her lover plot to murder the husband. In the second scene the wife and her husband are plotting to murder the lover. The third scene has the husband and the lover plotting to murder the wife - but this attempt, like the others, fails.

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org