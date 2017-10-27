Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park

to Google Calendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park

All is fair in love? Even murder? That's the question posed by this light and funny suspense comedy about a love triangle in a Howard Johnson Motor Inn. A three scene love triangle involving a woman, her lover, and her husband. In the first scene the wife and her lover plot to murder the husband. In the second scene the wife and her husband are plotting to murder the lover. The third scene has the husband and the lover plotting to murder the wife - but this attempt, like the others, fails.

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Info
Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071 View Map
Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
to Google Calendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Murder at the Howard Johnsons at Playhouse in the Park - 2017-10-27 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

August 7, 2017

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Wednesday

August 9, 2017

Thursday

August 10, 2017

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™