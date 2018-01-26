Murder at the Opry at the Paramount Arts Center

Murder and Merriment, the Tri-State’s largest theatre company, provides the entertainment. The Paramount Theatre will represent the old Ryman Theatre in Nashville, TN that night as the audience will be taken back to the 1960’s with “Murder at the Opry!”

The story revolves around a special concert featuring some of country music’s finest stars, including Jack Reeves, Pansy Cline, Johnny Crash, July Carter, Tonya Wynette, Martin Robbins, Loretta Lynde, Robert Miller, and Dolly Pardon. The stars will each be performing some of their biggest hits.

The cast features local actors: George R. Snider III, Jane Modlin, Jennifer Scott, John Eric Booth, Lauren Meyer, Alex Bannerman, Marnie Riddell, Lee Dean, and Jerri Thompson Compton.

During the evening, a murder will occur and guests will be invited to participate in solving the mystery. Guests who correctly solve the mystery will compete to win a valuable prize.

Tickets are $40 per guest and by reservation only.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com