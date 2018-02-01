Murder at the Quarry Murder Mystery Dinner Show

Groovy psychedelic color palettes, far-out tie-dye fashion, long haired hippies, civil rights protests, a man on the moon - it is the mid-1960s; a time when you could buy a Volkswagen Beetle for $1,769. The Oldham County Civil Defense Organization has just held their first Emergency Drill amidst the backdrop of the ongoing Vietnam War. Held at Liters Quarry in an underground cavern that was excavated while mining stone, it made for the perfect shelter. In attendance were many of the county’s leading civic leaders, members from the various Oldham County Fire Departments, and concerned citizens who were part of a culture influenced by art, movies and war.

As scheduled, the alarm went out and all assigned persons assembled at the cavern entrance like clockwork. Everyone filed into the shelter, but, they did not all come out. One member was murdered by one or more of the participants-it was a war-time precaution turned deadly. All those assembled tried not to freak out, as they wondered if the person standing next to them was guilty of a horrible crime. To solve this case, professional and amateur detectives alike must gather at the Oldham County History Center to examine the clues and interrogate all persons who participated. Before one more person cuts out (or worse)…….

Murder at the Quarry will be performed by members of the Oldham County High School Theatre Dept. on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Oldham County History Center. “The play is immersive, meaning the actors interact with the audience for almost the entire show,” said Alison Lambert, Theatre Dept. Director and Teacher. “They speak to the audience and mingle with them and use them for commentary, accusations, clues, questions and “who-dun-its” throughout the show. The more involved the audience, the better. We want them to have fun.” The audience is encouraged (but not required) to come in 1960s attire.

Included with this Murder Mystery Dinner Show will be dinner catered by Classic Cuisine. You’ll be sure to have a gas as you try to unpuzzle this Atomic Age who-dun-it. The end revelation will blow your mind. Guests will be able to mingle with the cast and munch on appetizers from 6 – 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Cash bar available.

Ticket prices for this fundraiser are $50 per person and can be reserved by calling (502) 222-0826. Reservations are required. This event will take place in the Rob Morris Educ. Building, located at 207 W. Jefferson St. in La Grange.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org