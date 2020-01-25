Murder at the USO Murder Mystery at Rough River
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
The troupe of Murder & Merriment return with "Murder at the USO!" It's 1944 in Paris, France. American troops have rescued the city & USO entertainers have arrived to perform. Solve the mystery of "whodunit" and you will win a prize! Tickets are on sale until January 17, 2020. Special room rates available. Doors open at 5:30 pm with dinner served at 6 pm. Cash bar available. Tickets are limited.
