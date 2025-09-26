Murder on the Nile at Little Colonel Playhouse

to

Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky

Murder on the Nile at Little Colonel Playhouse

Check website for dates and times!

Tickets: Adults – $13/Seniors/Students – $10.

September 26th, 27th & October 2nd, 3rd, 4th from 7:30 – 10 pm

September 28th, October 5th from 2 – 5 pm

Based on the book by Agatha Christie. Directed by Martin French.

Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia build as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Murder on the Nile at Little Colonel Playhouse - 2025-09-26 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Murder on the Nile at Little Colonel Playhouse - 2025-09-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Murder on the Nile at Little Colonel Playhouse - 2025-09-26 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Murder on the Nile at Little Colonel Playhouse - 2025-09-26 19:30:00 ical