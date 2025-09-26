Murder on the Nile at Little Colonel Playhouse
Little Colonel Playhouse 301 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, Kentucky
Murder on the Nile
Check website for dates and times!
Tickets: Adults – $13/Seniors/Students – $10.
September 26th, 27th & October 2nd, 3rd, 4th from 7:30 – 10 pm
September 28th, October 5th from 2 – 5 pm
Based on the book by Agatha Christie. Directed by Martin French.
Kay Ridgeway has led a charmed life. Blessed with beauty, enormous wealth, and a new husband, she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. Fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a shocking and brutal murder. Under scrutiny is a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia build as a shocking and audacious conspiracy is laid bare.
For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar