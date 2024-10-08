× Expand Canva MOE Square Closeup - 1 Featuring: Kelle Jolly Jazz Jam Band, Victrola DJ Brian Gorrell, Escape Room, and Dinner by Minton's.

Murder on the Orient Express at The Carnegie Center

World travelers (18+) are invited to join us on November 9, 7:00-11:00 PM for a luxurious trip through Europe that goes off the rails when a fellow passenger is mysteriously murdered. Will you catch the killer before they strike again, or find yourself at the end of the line?

Attendees can expect an open bar, dinner, a live jazz band, and an evening of creative surprises. Costumes are encouraged!

For more information call 8592544175 or visit http://carnegiecenterlex.org/murder-on-the-orient-express/