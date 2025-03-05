Murray Shakespeare Festival Presents Macbeth

The 25th annual Murray Shakespeare Festival returns to the beautifully renovated Lovett Auditorium on the campus of Murray State University this week, where Kentucky Shakespeare's professional traveling company will stage four performances of the tragic Shakespearean masterpiece “Macbeth” on March 5-8.

Tickets for the 2025 performances of “Macbeth” and all supporting events are free of charge, made possible by the generosity of individual donors and local businesses including Pella, Sportable Scoreboards and The Keg. Tickets are available at the door.

For more information call (270) 809-2397 visit murraystate.edu/shakespeare