Murray State Reading Series welcomes author Christina Olson

The Murray State Reading Series, sponsored by the Department of English and Philosophy, is pleased to welcome poet and essayist Christina Olson to campus for a reading on Thursday, April 10 at 4 p.m. in the Waterfield Library Gallery. The event is free and open to the public.

Christina Olson is the author of “The Anxiety Workbook,” published by the University of Pittsburgh Press’s Pitt Poetry Series, and named the finalist for Georgia Author of the Year Award in 2024. She is also the author of the full-length collections “Terminal Human Velocity” and “Before I Came Home Naked,” as well as the chapbooks “Weird Science” and “Rook & The M.E.: A Law & Order-Inspired Narrative.” Her chapbook “The Last Mastodon,” based on her time as poet-in-residence at the Western Science Center in Hemet, California, won the 2019 Rattle Chapbook Prize.

