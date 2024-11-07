Murray State University Jazz Ensembles Present Campus Concerts

The award-winning Murray State University Jazz Ensembles will present their fall Campus Concerts on Thursday, Nov. 7 in historic Lovett Auditorium. The Blue and Gold Jazz Combos program will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the Jazz Band and Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. The concerts are free and open to the public. Professor of Music Dr. Todd E. Hill is in his 19th year as director of jazz studies at Murray State, and directs all of the groups.

For more information call 270.809.3011 or visit murraystate.edu