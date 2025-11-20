Murray State University Presents An Inspector Calls

The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will perform An Inspector Calls on Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Robert E. Johnson Theatre in Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus.

Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at murraystate.edu/theatretickets or by calling 270-809-4421

For more information call 270-809-4421 or visit murraystate.edu/theatretickets