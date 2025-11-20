Murray State University Presents An Inspector Calls
to
Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071
The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will perform An Inspector Calls on Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 20-22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Robert E. Johnson Theatre in Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus.
Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at murraystate.edu/theatretickets or by calling 270-809-4421
For more information call 270-809-4421 or visit murraystate.edu/theatretickets