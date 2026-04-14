Murray State University Presents Cry-Baby

The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts, in collaboration with the Department of Music, will perform Cry-Baby on April 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. and April 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the Robert E. Johnson Theatre in the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus.

Tickets are $20 and can be reserved at murraystate.edu/theatretickets or by calling 270-809-4421 for more information. Murray State students get in free with ID.

Based on the cult classic, 1990 John Waters film, Cry-Baby features a delightfully demented book from the writers of Hairspray and a rockabilly score from the co-founder of Fountains of Wayne and the executive producer of "The Daily Show."

For more information, please visit murraystate.edu