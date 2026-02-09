Murray State University Presents Valentine Schmalentine: A Variety Show

Murray State University’s Department of Music is pleased to present “Valentine Schmalentine: A Variety Show” on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Hall in the Old Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus.

Organized by Stephanie Rea, professor of flute, the show will highlight the ups and downs of love through music performed in different styles, poetry and a healthy dose of humor. Rea says the show is for all ages and tastes.

The concert is free and open to the public. Contact the Department of Music at 270-809-4288 with questions about the event.

For more information call 270-809-4421 or visit murraystate.edu