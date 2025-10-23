Murray State University Theatre Arts Department set to perform “The Balcony Scene”
to
Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Murray State University Theatre Arts Department set to perform “The Balcony Scene”
The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will perform “The Balcony Scene,” a play by Will Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26 on the third floor of the Wilson Hall Studio Theatre.
Tickets are $10. Murray State students get in free with ID.
For more information visit murraystate.edu
Info
Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Talks & Readings, Theater & Dance