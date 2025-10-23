Murray State University Theatre Arts Department set to perform “The Balcony Scene”

The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will perform “The Balcony Scene,” a play by Will Calhoun at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-25 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26 on the third floor of the Wilson Hall Studio Theatre.

Tickets are $10. Murray State students get in free with ID.

For more information visit murraystate.edu