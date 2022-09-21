Murray State University presents The Fisherman and His Wife

The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts is pleased to present “The Fisherman and His Wife”, on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21 and 22, at 9:30 a.m. and noon; Friday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m. All performances are in the Robert E. Johnson Theatre on the campus of Murray State University. General admission is $3.00 per person. Murray State students are admitted free with their student ID.

Adapted by Claudia Haas, “The Fisherman and His Wife” is an interactive show for young audiences that follows a fisherman who hits the jackpot when he stumbles upon a magic talking fish. The simple, sweet fisherman is content to continue his way of life, but his ambitious wife is determined to take advantage of their good fortune. Narrated by Scat, the magical fish with a flair for jazz, this couple discovers the consequences of being greedy with the help of the audience.

Senior theatre major, Andrew Bittenbender from Floyd’s Knob, Indiana, is the director of the show.

Contact: MSU Dept. of Theatre

Phone: 270-809-4421.

For more information call 270-809-4421