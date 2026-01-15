Murray State University to host “Daylighting,” a two-person exhibition by artists Caroline Hatfield and Kat Spears

Murray State University to host “Daylighting,” a two-person exhibition byartists Caroline Hatfield and Kat Spears

— The Murray State University Galleries and the Department of Art & Design are pleased to present “Daylighting,” a two-person exhibition of recent artwork created by artists Caroline Hatfield and Kat Spears. The exhibition is on view in the Clara M. Eagle Gallery Jan. 15 through Feb. 19. “Daylighting” is an exploration of the hidden ecological and emotional undercurrents beneath individuals’ paved-over lives, drawing inspiration from the process of uncovering buried waterways. The sculptural work of Hatfield and the paintings of Spears explore these concepts via an interrogation of dualities such as figure and ground, the figure and the landscape, presence and absence, psychological and physical space. Within this exhibition are thoughtfully curated pairs of works originating from dialogue with a particular landscape, and in their juxtaposition spark new conversations with one another both visually and conceptually from theirengagement with the aforementioned themes. Several of the exhibited works were created in direct response to apiece of existing work by the other artist. Through Hatfield’s sculptural forms and Spears’ paintings, the exhibition reveals tensions between presence and absence, self and environment and the visible and unseen.

The University Galleries visitor hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the galleries is free and open to the public. For more information about the Department of Art & Design, visit murraystate.edu/art o

For more information, please visit murraystate.edu