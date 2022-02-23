Murray State University’s 2022 Presidential Lecture: W. Earl Brown

Murray State University will welcome W. Earl Brown for the 2022 Presidential Lecture, to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. inside the CFSB Center. Supported by the Murray State University Office of the President, Murray State University Foundation, Inc., and the Student Government Association, the event is free and open to the public. Titled “A Racer Success Story”, the lecture will feature Brown, who will speak of his professional career and experience at Murray State. A Q&A session will follow the lecture.

Brown was born in nearby Golden Pond, Kentucky. The seeds of his career as an actor and writer were sewn there as he spent his childhood years entertaining any and all who gathered on his grandparent’s front porch.

During his undergraduate career at Murray State, Brown, a first-generation college student, was heavily involved within the theatre, and journalism and mass communication departments. He won several awards as part of the Speech and Debate team, served as a weather anchor for MSU 11 News, was the co-creator of the MSU 11 comedy show “More Strange Urges” and was actively involved as an actor or director in numerous Murray State theatre productions. He graduated from Murray State in 1986 with degrees in theatre and electronic media.

Brown currently plays a recurring role in the breakout hit from Disney+/Lucasfilm in “The Mandalorian” universe. Other recent TV/streaming contract roles include AMC’s “Preacher”, HBO’s second season of “True Detective”, Hulu’s “Reprisal” and ABC’s anthology series, “American Crime”. His many past guest star roles on television include shows such as “Documentary Now!”, “Luck”, “American Horror Story”, “Justified”, “Six Feet Under”, “NYPD Blue”, “X-Files”, “CSI” and “Seinfeld” as well as lead roles in eight pilots. Among the several TV movies he has been involved with included the starring role in VH1’s “Meatloaf: To Hell And Back”.

Brown also played “Dan Dority” in HBO’s “Deadwood”. During the show’s second season, the show’s creator, David Milch, invited him to join the show’s writing staff. In 2007, Brown earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for writing on a drama series and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for best drama ensemble acting. Establishing himself on a show as critically lauded as “Deadwood” opened doors for other writing projects. In 2011, Sony released “Bloodworth”, a film produced and written by Brown.

In addition to his television and film work, Brown co-starred in Sony’s “The Last Of Us”, 2014 Video Game Of The Year. He also writes music and records with Sacred Cowboys, an LA-based Americana band.

Recently completed and current projects include the eight-part Hurricane Katrina series, titled “Five Days at Memorial”, a comedy series titled “Hello Tomorrow” and the character of “George Wallace” in the Shirley Chisholm biopic with Regina King.

Brown’s career runs the gamut from television to film, to music, to theatre — from comedy to drama to musical. He considers himself very lucky to have had the many opportunities to play so many varied and diverse characters, with such an array of talented individuals.

For more information visit murraystate.edu