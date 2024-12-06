Murray State University’s Town & Gown Holiday Concert

Murray State University’s Town & Gown

Murray State University will celebrate the holiday season with the annual Town & Gown Holiday Concert at Johnson Theatre in the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on the Murray State campus Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The theatre is located near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and 15th Street. The concert is free and open to the community.

The concert will feature the 85-member Town & Gown Community Band, directed by Dr. Brent Johnson, director of university bands, and the 45-member Town & Gown Chorale, led by Dr. Bradley Almquist, director of choral activities and professor of music. The group will perform a mixture of traditional and modern holiday songs. The concert will also showcase the Murray Elementary School Chorus directed by music teacher April Sexton.

For more info call 270.809.4437 or visit murraystate.edu