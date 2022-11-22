Murray State University’s Waterfield Library to host Painting Exhibit
Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Murray State University’s Waterfield Library will host an exhibition of paintings by students in Painting II-Painting VII courses. The exhibition will be on view in the Waterfield Library Gallery space from Nov. 22 – Dec. 6.
Jessica Fife, visiting assistant professor of painting, organized the show of oil paintings for her students, but left the students in charge of selecting specific pieces from their series of works to include in the exhibition.
“It’s imperative as an artist to find your voice, create a series of work, and exhibit that work,” said Fife. “There are so many benefits (of the exhibition process), from having a deadline to creating an artist biography. The Waterfield Library Gallery is a wonderful space, and I am very excited to have the students show their work there.”
Students’ exhibiting work include:
Bethany Burbage, junior from Nebo, Kentucky
Brooklyn Burnett, senior from Louisville, Kentucky
Lindsey Duncan, junior from Bowling Green, Kentucky
Gabby Gillette, senior from Livermore, Kentucky
Lisa Greene, junior from Cadiz, Kentucky
Benson Greenwell, junior from Uniontown, Kentucky
Wesley Hammer, sophomore from Clarksville, Tennessee
Jean Lorrah, graduate student from Murray, Kentucky
Jamie Myres, student from Shelbyville, Kentucky
Sammi Poat, senior from Jackson, Missouri
Gretchen Ruth, junior from Louisville, Kentucky
Kaley Shackelford, senior from Jackson, Tennessee
Daisy Slucher, senior from Louisville, Kentucky
Laurie Snellen, senior from Murray, Kentucky
Skyler Stewart, sophomore from Murray, Kentucky
