Murray State University’s Waterfield Library to host Painting Exhibit

Murray State University’s Waterfield Library will host an exhibition of paintings by students in Painting II-Painting VII courses. The exhibition will be on view in the Waterfield Library Gallery space from Nov. 22 – Dec. 6.

Jessica Fife, visiting assistant professor of painting, organized the show of oil paintings for her students, but left the students in charge of selecting specific pieces from their series of works to include in the exhibition.

“It’s imperative as an artist to find your voice, create a series of work, and exhibit that work,” said Fife. “There are so many benefits (of the exhibition process), from having a deadline to creating an artist biography. The Waterfield Library Gallery is a wonderful space, and I am very excited to have the students show their work there.”

Students’ exhibiting work include:

Bethany Burbage, junior from Nebo, Kentucky

Brooklyn Burnett, senior from Louisville, Kentucky

Lindsey Duncan, junior from Bowling Green, Kentucky

Gabby Gillette, senior from Livermore, Kentucky

Lisa Greene, junior from Cadiz, Kentucky

Benson Greenwell, junior from Uniontown, Kentucky

Wesley Hammer, sophomore from Clarksville, Tennessee

Jean Lorrah, graduate student from Murray, Kentucky

Jamie Myres, student from Shelbyville, Kentucky

Sammi Poat, senior from Jackson, Missouri

Gretchen Ruth, junior from Louisville, Kentucky

Kaley Shackelford, senior from Jackson, Tennessee

Daisy Slucher, senior from Louisville, Kentucky

Laurie Snellen, senior from Murray, Kentucky

Skyler Stewart, sophomore from Murray, Kentucky

