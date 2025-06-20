Museum After Dark at Capital City Museum
Capital City Museum 325 Ann Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
The Museum is kicking off Spooky Season in style!
Join us October 1, 6pm - 9pm for an evening of fun featuring:
Free Aura Photography from Rays Aura Portraits
Tarot readings from Casually Ascending
Tarot readings from Clay Wallace
Oracle readings from Valerie Drake
Live music from Alicia New
Food from Cheese Luis, Matt’s Hot Dogs, & Wicked Whisk Cake Co.
Drinks from Castle & Key, Turtleback Ridge Brewery, & Engine House Coffee
And Liberty Hall Historic Site is joining in on the fun, too!
For more information, please call 502-696-0607 or visit capitalcitymuseum.org