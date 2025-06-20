Museum After Dark at Capital City Museum

The Museum is kicking off Spooky Season in style!

Join us October 1, 6pm - 9pm for an evening of fun featuring:

Free Aura Photography from Rays Aura Portraits

Tarot readings from Casually Ascending

Tarot readings from Clay Wallace

Oracle readings from Valerie Drake

Live music from Alicia New

Food from Cheese Luis, Matt’s Hot Dogs, & Wicked Whisk Cake Co.

Drinks from Castle & Key, Turtleback Ridge Brewery, & Engine House Coffee

And Liberty Hall Historic Site is joining in on the fun, too!

Location: Capital City Museum, 325 Ann Street, Frankfort, KY

For more information, please call 502-696-0607 or visit capitalcitymuseum.org