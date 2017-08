Music Builds Literacy at the Lyric Theatre!

April 28, 2018 - 10:00am Lyric Theatre, 300 East Third Street, Lexington, KY 40508

Join us for a Saturday morning of music, learning, and of course, PB&J sandwiches! A half-hour concert is followed by a half-hour for play and discovery in the instrument Petting Zoo. Tickets: $5, all ages

TWO choices for concert time:

10:00 AM & 11:00 AM

For more information visit lexphil.org