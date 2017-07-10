Music Camp at St. Paul Church
July 10-14, 9:00am – noon
For kids in grades 2-7
Performance Date: Sunday, July 16
St. Paul Church invites all 2nd-7th graders to the 2017 Music Camp! Campers learn musical concepts and vocal techniques, and participate in play, musical games, and crafts. Plus, they’ll have the chance to learn and perform an entire musical in just one week!
Cost: $35/participant
Registration is required. Register athttp://www.stpaulchurchky.org/music-camp/
For more information call 502-459-1595 or visit stpaulchurchky.org/vbs
Info
St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map
