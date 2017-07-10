Music Camp at St. Paul Church

to Google Calendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Music Camp at St. Paul Church

July 10-14, 9:00am – noon

For kids in grades 2-7

Performance Date: Sunday, July 16

St. Paul Church invites all 2nd-7th graders to the 2017 Music Camp! Campers learn musical concepts and vocal techniques, and participate in play, musical games, and crafts. Plus, they’ll have the chance to learn and perform an entire musical in just one week!

Cost: $35/participant

Registration is required. Register athttp://www.stpaulchurchky.org/music-camp/

For more information call 502-459-1595 or visit stpaulchurchky.org/vbs

Info

St. Paul United Methodist Church 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

502-459-1595

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Music Camp at St. Paul Church - 2017-07-10 09:00:00

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Wednesday

May 3, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™