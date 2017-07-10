Music Camp at St. Paul Church

July 10-14, 9:00am – noon

For kids in grades 2-7

Performance Date: Sunday, July 16

St. Paul Church invites all 2nd-7th graders to the 2017 Music Camp! Campers learn musical concepts and vocal techniques, and participate in play, musical games, and crafts. Plus, they’ll have the chance to learn and perform an entire musical in just one week!

Cost: $35/participant

Registration is required. Register athttp://www.stpaulchurchky.org/music-camp/

For more information call 502-459-1595 or visit stpaulchurchky.org/vbs