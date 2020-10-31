Music at Hidden Ridge: Halloween Bash with Bee Taylor

Sat, Oct 31, 2020 7:00 PM Sun, Nov 1, 2020 2:00 PM

Join us for a night of spooky grooves with Nashville-based artist, Bee Taylor, whose music blends gypsy rock, jazz-hop, and underground soul. Fellow Nashville resident and frequent collaborator, Cody Brooks will kick things off.

Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets.

7:00 PM: Cody Brooks

8:30 PM: Bee Taylor

For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com