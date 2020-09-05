Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell

to Google Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell

    Sat, Sep 5, 2020 6:00 PM Sun, Sep 6, 2020 2:00 PM

The only thing that soothes the sting of summer’s end is “hard-scrabble honky tonk at its best” which is how Rolling Stone described the sound of our headliner, Jeremy Pinnell. Infectiously fun sonic storyteller The Laid Back Country Picker and  The Handshake Deals will kick things off.

 Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets.

6:00 PM: The Handshake Deals

7:30 PM: The Laid Back Country Picker

9:00 PM: Jeremy Pinnell

For more information call  (859) 428-8667  or visit hiddenridgecamping.com

Info

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell - 2020-09-05 10:00:00