Music at Hidden Ridge: Jeremy Pinnell

Sat, Sep 5, 2020 6:00 PM Sun, Sep 6, 2020 2:00 PM

The only thing that soothes the sting of summer’s end is “hard-scrabble honky tonk at its best” which is how Rolling Stone described the sound of our headliner, Jeremy Pinnell. Infectiously fun sonic storyteller The Laid Back Country Picker and The Handshake Deals will kick things off.

Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets.

6:00 PM: The Handshake Deals

7:30 PM: The Laid Back Country Picker

9:00 PM: Jeremy Pinnell

For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com