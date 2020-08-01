Music at Hidden Ridge: Morgan Wade

Sat, Aug 1, 2020 6:00 PM Sun, Aug 2, 2020 2:00 PM

After you have your fun at the RAFT UP, come extend the party with a night of music headlined by singer-songwriter and FloydFest favorite Morgan Wade. Somerset’s Cody Lee Meece and Master Musician Festival alum Abby Hamilton will kick off the festivities.

Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets.

6:00 PM: Abby Hamilton

7:30 PM: Cody Lee Meece

9:00 PM: Morgan Wade

For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com