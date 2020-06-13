Music at Hidden Ridge: Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

Music at Hidden Ridge: Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays

We’re excited to welcome dreamy-voiced  Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays back for a night of alt-country, folk-grass rock’n’roll.  Folk-americana rockers Trippin’ Roots and coal miner’s daughter with an angelic alto Tiffany Williams will kick things off.

Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets.

6:00 PM: Tiffany Williams

7:30 PM: Trippin’ Roots

9:00 PM: Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays

For more information call  (859) 428-8667  or visit hiddenridgecamping.com

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633 View Map
