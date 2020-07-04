Music at Hidden Ridge:Justin Wells

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

    Sat, Jul 4, 2020 7:00 PM Sun, Jul 5, 2020 2:00 PM

Come celebrate the 4th with killer music by roots-rock songwriter Justin Wells and a fireworks show! Local favorites TA Clayton and the Soulminers will kick things off.

Want to make a weekend of it? Add additional nights of camping when you buy your tickets.

7:00 PM: TA Clayton & The Soul Miners

8:30 PM: Fireworks Show

9:00 PM: Justin Wells

For more information call  (859) 428-8667  or visit hiddenridgecamping.com

Concerts & Live Music
