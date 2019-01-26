Music for Wishes with Will Muse and Friends

In late 2016, Will decided he wanted to use his music in a positive way. He combined his passion for helping others and his love of music, and created an event called Music for Wishes. Will researched many different charities and found that the Make-A-Wish foundation was an underserved cause in his community and there were multiple children with life threatening illnesses waiting for their wish to be granted. He also knew of a boy who had battled leukemia, and saw what a difference a wish meant to him and the joy it brought him and his family.

With the help from family, friends, and a supportive community, Music for Wishes with Will Muse and Friends was brought to life. The first year, Will helped raise approximately $24,000. (The goal was $10,000) The second year he raised around $27,000.

Will is currently planning the third annual event, held on January 26th 2019 at The Center in Somerset, Ky. The event will include dinner, silent auction and performances by Grand Ole Opry member Pam Tillis, along with Towne, The Broken Locals, Molly Porter, and of course, Will Muse.

For more information call (606) 677-6000 or visit centertech.com