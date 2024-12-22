Music for the Solstice at The Capitol

An evening of Celtic music and readings featuring Rebecca Baumbach on fiddle, Skip Cleavinger on Irish pipes and tin whistle, plus special guests.Location: The Capitol, 416 E Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Date and time: Sun, Dec 22, 2024 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Free but registration required. Click here to register.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org