Music for the Solstice at The Capitol
to
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Music for the Solstice at The Capitol
An evening of Celtic music and readings featuring Rebecca Baumbach on fiddle, Skip Cleavinger on Irish pipes and tin whistle, plus special guests.Location: The Capitol, 416 E Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Date and time: Sun, Dec 22, 2024 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Free but registration required. Click here to register.
For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org
Info
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Talks & Readings