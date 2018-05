Music in May: Brass Band of Louisville

The Brass Band of Louisville will perform as a guest artist ensemble with the Music in May Festival. Selections from the repertoire of this ensemble based on British Brass Band instrumentation.

Sunday, May 20 at 3:00pm to 4:00pm

School of Music, Comstock Concert Hall

105 W. Brandeis Ave. , Louisville, Kentucky 40292

For more information call (502) 852-0544 or visit louisville.edu/music