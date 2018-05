Music in May: Brass Pop-Up Concert

Brass players from the Brass Band of Louisville will perform favorites for a spring lunch time pop-up concert on the steps of the Kentucky Center. Performances by UofL music faculty, alumni and students.

Tuesday, May 22 at 11:45am to 12:30pm

Kentucky Center for the Arts 501 W Main Street, Louisville, KY

For more information call (502) 852-0544 or visit louisville.edu/music