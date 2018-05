Music in May: Unaffiliated Brass

Unaffiliated Brass from the University of Louisville School of Music will perform at the Big Four Bridge for the Mayor's "Subway Fresh Fit Hike, Bike, & Paddle."

Monday, May 28 at 10:00am to 11:00am

Big Four Bridge 1101 River Road, Louisville, KY

For more information call (502) 852-0544 or visit louisville.edu/music