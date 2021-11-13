Music of Billy Joel: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Michael Cavanaugh – star of Broadway smash Movin’ Out – joins Orchestra Kentucky for evening of Billy Joel’s greatest hits. My Life, Just the Way You Are, Piano Man, You May Be Right and more will leave you in a New York State of Mind.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
