Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Music of ELO at SKyPAC

“Strange magic” will be in the air as Jeff Reed, Orchestra Kentucky, a rock band, and vocalist Jean Meilleur pay tribute to the genius of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Jeff Lynne and E.L.O.  An evening of smash hits featuring Evil Woman, Turn to Stone, Don’t Bring Me Down, and more!

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
