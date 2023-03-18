Music of ELO at SKyPAC

“Strange magic” will be in the air as Jeff Reed, Orchestra Kentucky, a rock band, and vocalist Jean Meilleur pay tribute to the genius of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Jeff Lynne and E.L.O. An evening of smash hits featuring Evil Woman, Turn to Stone, Don’t Bring Me Down, and more!

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com