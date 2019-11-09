Music of the American Revolution at Boone County Library
Boone County Public Library - Scheben Branch 8899 US 42, Union, Kentucky 41091
Music of the American Revolution at Boone County Library
In honor of Veterans Day, experience music from the time of the War for our Independence. Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers will play these historical songs and describe their significance. Program sponsored by BCPL and the Boone County Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
For more information call (859) 342-2665 or visit boone.libnet.info/events
Info
Boone County Public Library - Scheben Branch 8899 US 42, Union, Kentucky 41091 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family