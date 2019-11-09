Music of the American Revolution at Boone County Library

Boone County Public Library - Scheben Branch 8899 US 42, Union, Kentucky 41091

Music of the American Revolution at Boone County Library

In honor of Veterans Day, experience music from the time of the War for our Independence. Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers will play these historical songs and describe their significance. Program sponsored by BCPL and the Boone County Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

For more information call (859) 342-2665 or visit boone.libnet.info/events

Boone County Public Library - Scheben Branch 8899 US 42, Union, Kentucky 41091
