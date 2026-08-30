Musical - Come From Away at The Virginia Theater

× Expand Artwork by Elizabeth Zajkowski Small colorful houses sit on an island in a whimsical interpretation of Newfoundland

Come From Away, book, music, & lyrics by Irene Sankhoff and David Hein presented by Flashback Theater Co.

June 17 – 27, 2027

The Virginia

Directed by Billy Christopher Maupin

Based on a remarkable true story. What began as an average day in the town of Gander turned into an international sleepover when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to the Newfoundland airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family. The 2017 Tony Award Winner for Best New Musical.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Come From Away can be purchased online, or by visiting the box office in person at 209A E Mount Vernon St. during office hours, or by calling the box office at (888) 394-3282, ext. 1.

Box office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tickets on sale soon!

Adults – $23 Advance, $25 Door

Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door

Seniors – $20 Advance and Door

27, in a Thanksgiving homecoming performance that will introduce crowds to his newest work.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com